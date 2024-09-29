Demolition of Staffordshire village pub approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The once-thriving Shropshire Inn at Haughton, which was also an acclaimed restaurant, has also seen customer numbers dwindle to just five or six a day on weekdays, Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee was told on Wednesday.

Councillors have given the go-ahead for the Newport Road venue to be demolished.

Two bungalows are set to be built on the site alongside a double garage.

The owners of the pub have previously attempted to sell the premises in recent years.

The business has struggled to overcome the challenge of having to temporarily close in March 2020 as part of national lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic, a statement submitted to Stafford Borough Council said.

Chris Mosiuk, who spoke in support of the application at Wednesday’s meeting, highlighted the financial challenges the pub had faced in recent months.

He said: “Once a thriving pub, taking in over £30,000 per week, the Shropshire Inn now takes in around £600 per week with a few days in recent months bringing in less than £70.

“Visitor numbers continue to dwindle, with approximately five to six customers a day Monday to Thursday, 20 on a Friday and 10 on Saturdays and Sundays.

"The already limited opening hours have been reduced further and the closing time brought forward to 8pm as there is generally no custom beyond this time.

“The pub has marketed for sale since 2017 and is yet to receive any interest or offers, despite considerable reductions in the price.

"It is running at a considerable loss, despite Mr and Mrs Blackley being the only staff.

“The likelihood is the Shropshire Inn will close imminently regardless of whether the current application is approved or not.

"The loss of the Shropshire Inn will of course be a shame, but given the Bell Inn is open in a more central location the residents of Haughton will still have a pub to frequent.”

Councillors have given the go-ahead for the Shropshire Inn to be demolished. Photo: Google Street Map

The application was called in to the planning committee for consideration by ward councillor Emma Carter because it would result in the loss of a local amenity.

Fellow ward councillor Jack Rose said at Wednesday’s meeting that it would be a shame to see the pub close.

He said: “There are are financial issues I do understand that and most pubs have been struggling in recent years.

"There is another pub in the village but it is a shame to see the building itself go and that it couldn’t just be converted for residential purposes with a bungalow perhaps built in the car park.

“The environmental impact of demolishing a building and building from new materials is quite extensive.

"The wider effects of demolition and construction of a new building needs to be taken into account, and that it doesn’t lead to further development outside the village boundary.”

Haughton Parish Council objected to the double garage because it would be built on land outside the development boundary of the village.

Stafford Borough Council Planning Committee member Councillor Ian Fordham said: “I understand the desire to change the use of the land but my concern is over building across the settlement boundary, so is that not setting a precedent?”

The meeting was told that the siting of the proposed garage outside the settlement boundary was considered acceptable in this case however.

And a condition had been recommended to remove permitted development rights “for extensions and outbuildings in the area south of the dwelling and garage at Plot 1 in order to control any future development in this location outside of the settlement boundary.”

'I'm not entirely surpirsed that tehy are in the situation they are in'

Councillor Tony Pearce said: “My recollection of these premises is that they were mainly a restaurant up until 12 months or so ago.

"The main argument put forward is the decline in trade.

“But they stopped operating it as a restaurant so it was entirely predictable that the income would go down.

"I’m not entirely surprised they are in the situation they are in.”

Councillor Gareth Jones said: “The parish council doesn’t seem to be concerned with the loss of amenity, their concern is with the siting.

"The figures that have been quoted are very dramatic and you can’t ignore the fact there are very serious economic consequences in relation to the owners.

“We considered the closure of a pub close to this and near to Newport where there was a lot of objection.

"There doesn’t appear to be that objection here.”