Shugborough Estate applies for licence as part of planned festive event

The Shugborough Estate in Milford in Stafford has applied for the licence with Stafford Council to allow it to sell alcohol and play recorded music outdoors between November 28 and January 7 for its Luminate Shugborough event.

It would mean the sale of alcohol and music playing taking place between 4pm and 10pm.

Stafford Council has asked for any objections and other representations to be made to the licensing team at Stafford Civic Centre by 5pm on August 17.