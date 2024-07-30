Detectives granted extra time to interview Stafford murder suspect

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Staffordshire police were called to reports that a woman had died at a property in Newport road at 10.25am on Monday.

A 44-year-old man from Stafford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 194 of 29 July or by messaging us using Live Chat on the police website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.