Firefighters rescue man trapped in house blaze near Stafford

Crews were called to the house in Baswich Lane in Baswich shortly before midnight after smoke and flames were seen coming from the garage.

Neighbouring homes were also evacuated and the road closed while firefighters worked quickly to tackle the blaze.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We worked alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Police to evacuate neighbouring properties and close the road whilst firefighters worked to tackle the blaze, which was well alight at the time.

"We rescued a man who was trapped inside and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire in the early hours of today."

The crews were called out at about 11.50pm.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

The service said the cause of the fire is believed to be "accidental" and that an investigation was underway.