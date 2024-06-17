Care bungalows refused as residents complain of 'wilful lack of regard for community'

Developers wanted to demolish 12 garages on St Peters Gardens, Stafford, and replace them with two semi-detached bungalows.

In total 10 residents objected to the proposals before the scheme was rejected.

Councillors at Stafford Borough Council previously refused the application and are now subject to an appeal with a cost application. However, councillors were told that this application is ‘almost identical’ to the appealed application which was rejected in October due to ‘over intensification of the site.’

Toby Wilde, speaking on behalf of residents told the planning committee: “It’s currently been noted that the previous application which has been refused is not materially different to the one we’re discussing today, which to me just confirms the wilful lack of regard the applicant has for the community. There’s been a dismissal of community concerns.