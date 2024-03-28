Emergency services rushed to the scene of a property fire in West Way in the Highfields area of Stafford at 6.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

The person inside at the time heard the smoke alarms going off upstairs and left the building.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that its crews arrived at the scene within seven minutes of being called, dispatching up to 20 firefighters to help tackle the blaze.

On arrival, fire crews discovered that three cats were trapped inside. The firefighters quickly used hose reel jets to put out the flames before saving the felines.

Thankfully, none of the cats were injured.

Station manager Russ Brown said: "Crews worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading and minimise the damage to the property.

"Unfortunately, faulty electrics cause around 7,000 house fires every year across the UK, on average."

Once extinguished, fire service investigators began an investigation into the cause of the blaze, later deeming it to have been started accidentally following an electrical fault.

Mr Brown continued: "High-powered devices like phones, laptops, electrical cars and household appliances like tumble-dryers mean that there are lots of potential fire safety risks in the modern home.

"It's absolutely crucial that people are aware of the risks involved around their own home and how to minimise the chances of accidents happening."