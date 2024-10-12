Codsall soft play centre to close in December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff at Jungle Boogie in Station Road shared the news on Facebook.

Jungle Boogie in Codsall is closing down in December

The statement read: "Over the he past week there have been some talks regarding Jungle Boogie. So it is with great sadness to say that after many years of fun and loyal customers Jungle Boogie will be closing its doors on Sunday 15th December forever. December forever.

Everyone here at Jungle boogie would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers and continued support over the years. We will miss you all greatly.

"As Sunday 15th December will be our last day please feel free to join us for a jungle celebration to celebrate the many years of fun that everyone has had here." The statement was signed: "The Jungle Boogie team."

Customers and friends of the business expressed their sorrow at the news, Jemma Jane Bullock saying: " Sorry to hear this. Great memories with my daughter xx thank you.

Amy Jane Hughes posted: "This place saved me many days when I had a toddler and a new born and no tribe around me. Thanks so much for being that haven for so many of us, best cappuccino and toasty around ,all the very best x"

The centre opened in 2012 – in 2020 then owner Helen Diffey hit out at the decision by the Government for them to continue to be closed during Covid. In May 2022 they suffered a break in when their chairty box was stolen.

Ownership of the business changed hands in July this year although many of the staff were retained – no reason has been given for the closure