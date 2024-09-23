Family pays tribute to 'inspirational' Staffordshire winemaker after his sudden death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Martin Vickers passed away suddenly on Friday at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of more than 40 years as a pioneer in the English wine industry through the grapes and wines of Halfpenny Green Vineyard in Bobbington in South Staffordshire.

Mr Vickers began work in 1983 by planting 400 wines on a tiny patch of land on his farm and, through his own forward thinking and indefatigable spirit, grew that land into a 30-acre site where hundreds of thousands of bottles are produced each year.

The estate is one of the top 20 producers of English wine in the country and the different types of grape produced there came from the cooler climates, creating a freshness in the wine, which includes the Bacchus white, its Classic Cuvee Brut sparkling wine, the Penny Black and Penny Red and the English Rose.

Mr Vickers even helped plant a new vineyard at Harper Adams University in Shropshire in 2023, in an attempt to safeguard the English wine industry by developing a new generation of talent in viticulture.

Professor Frank Vriesekoop (adjunct professor in Food Biotechnology), William Mower (head of Establishment at Vineworks), and Martin Vickers review the vineyard planting on the Harper Adams estate in 2023

Owner Clive Vickers helped his dad to plant vines and he and his wife Lisa Vickers said that the legacy left by Martin was the most fitting tribute imaginable for an ‘inspirational man’, who they said was adored by hundreds of customers and colleagues alike at Halfpenny Green Wine Estate.

They, alongside Martin's grandchildren Imogen and Emily, said that life would never be the same without him, but they’d continue to work hard to keep the place special for everyone, in honour of the fantastic things he achieved.

Clive said: “We’re all absolutely devastated. The loss of Dad will leave a hole in all our hearts, the like of which we will never be able to fill.

Mr Vickers was a pioneer of the industry for more than 40 years

"Looking back, you could say he was something of a trailblazer to create what he has here, but more than that, he was the best dad, father-in-law and grandad that we could have ever wished for.

“We are going to miss him dearly, and I know that our customers and colleagues will do too, but we remain as committed and passionate about the future as ever.

"This is what Dad would have wanted, and the legacy he has left is a more fitting tribute than any words I could currently muster.

“We will need some time to come to terms with the loss, which is one we were completely unprepared for, but we appreciate everyone’s kind words and thoughts at this time, which mean a great deal to us all.

Martin Vickers was the mastermind behind some top quality English wines

“I am able to reflect of the harvesting season which is now underway.

"If there is one pledge I want to make to Dad, it’s that we’ll put of our heart and soul into making this year’s crop as tasty as it’s ever been in his honour.”

“As a founder and, more importantly, a family member and a friend, we are going to miss him dearly.”