Solar farm plans approved

The temporary 48MW facility is proposed for a 58 hectare (143 acre) site at Lawn Lane, Coven and would be operational for around 40 years.

But the authority has received objections from Brewood and Coven Parish Council, which said there were “no special reasons for this solar farm on this good agricultural land,” and three members of the public who raised concerns about noise and disturbance, as well as disruption to Coven from construction traffic.

A report to South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee, which considered the application at its meeting on Tuesday (August 20) said the application for the Green Belt site would affect more than 50 hectares of agricultural land considered best and most versatile (BMV).

But it added: “In this case it is concluded that the use of agricultural / greenfield land is necessary, as there is an absence of previously developed land of an equivalent size.

“The majority of the district is 80% Green Belt and to find a site of this size that is previously developed land is challenging.

"It is argued that whilst the site contains BMV land, in recent years yields have been low or very low compared to the landowners’ wider land (which contains BMV and non-BMV) and solar is preferred for the site.

“The scheme would lead to around 53 hectares (130.97 acres) of high quality to good agricultural land being put out of arable use for 40 years.

"It would not however be permanently lost, and could still be used for grazing, although it is acknowledged that this use would be unlikely to be as productive as a site not primarily in solar use.

“Conditions have been attached for a soil management plan and aftercare plan to ensure no adverse harm on soil quality arises.

"The loss of BMV and land for food production, needs to be taken into consideration in the planning balance, however it is considered that it should be afforded moderate weight at best given the temporary nature of the proposal and conditions to protect soil quality, would however ensure that no long-term harm is caused.”

Jez McHale, who spoke in support of the application at Tuesday’s meeting, said: “There is an urgent and critical need for renewable energy developments, which is referred to in the council’s Local Plan and the officers’ report for the application.

"It will power over 13,000 homes per year, saving upwards of 10,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum and making a direct contribution to the plan for net zero

“It has an agreed connection to the grid and there are very special circumstances that justify the development.

"The site selection report demonstrates there are no suitable brownfield sites.

“We recognise there will be concerns for our neighbours.

"However the scheme has been designed to protect amenity of neighbours, including a significant non-development buffer distance from panels to the nearest properties.”

The application was recommended for approval by planning officers ahead of Tuesday’s meeting and committee members voted to grant permission in line with the recommendation.

Councillor Bob Cope said: “It’s unlikely we could find 40 hectares of poorer quality land of that quantity.

"Reluctantly, we have to approve this.”