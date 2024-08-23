Former day centre to become care home after plans given go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Planning permission was granted last year for Orton Meadows in Orton, near Wombourne, to become a house, but this change of use did not take place.

A new application to convert it into a care home later came forward, which proposed a single storey side and rear extension, new front dormer and two additional rear dormers.

On Tuesday, August 20, South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee approved the change of use.

The day centre for elderly people is set to be extended so it become a care home for adults with disabilities. Photo: Google Street Map

A report to the planning committee said: “The building was occupied by Age UK between 2015 and 2022 and used as a day centre for elderly people.

"For a short period of time the first floor was used to provide respite care, and the operator provided it was short lived as the facility required more bedrooms to make it an effective and efficient operation.

“The building will be occupied by Arcare Homes who are specialist care providers for people with learning disabilities and various mental health conditions including, dementia, autism, schizophrenia and moderate challenging behaviours.

"The home will be staffed 24 hours a day with the staff working on shift patterns.”

The extension will increase the number of bedrooms at the Orton Lane site from six to eight, the report added.

It is located in the Green Belt, which was one of the concerns raised by the 11 objectors to the plans, but there was also a letter of support highlighting the need for such facilities in the district.

Rob Duncan, who spoke in support of the plans at Tuesday’s meeting, said: “The proposal will only have a small impact on the openness of the Green Belt.

"There is a very clear case of very special circumstances to justify approval of this application.

“The proposal seeks to remodel the existing premises and the extension is proposed on land which is already hard standing.

"Staffordshire County Council has identified a particular need for new accommodation for people with physical disabilities and this proposal will help meet that demand.

“I can confirm the premises will not be used to provide care to people with drug or alcohol dependency, nor will it be used as a secure care home facility.

"In addition this proposal will generate jobs and a total of eight bedrooms will be provided for patients.”

Councillor Meg Barrow said: “I know from experience there is a shortage of this kind of placement and I think it’s nice to hear that it’s being considered.

"I fully support this application.”