Plans to demolish a college in Staffordshire approved

In June, councillors at Tamworth Borough Council voted to defer the plans to understand more on the impacts to the highway network for the scheme at South Staffordshire College.

The plans include the demolition of all six buildings, at the site, off Croft Street, to make way for a future housing development on the land.

The application received no objections from statutory consultees, however three letters of objection were submitted over traffic concerns.

Brendon Dale, senior planning enabling manager at Homes England said that since the June planning committee additional conditions had been accepted including a traffic management plan.

Homes England have also engaged with the National Rail Response and they will have to agree to any works taking place on the site.

He told the planning committee: “I’d like to address the concerns that were raised previously regarding construction traffic management and the proximity to the railway line and emphasis why we think this application deserves your support tonight.