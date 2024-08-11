MP visits latest Nationwide bank branch in constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This comes as Nationwide promises that everywhere it has a branch, it will still be there until at least 2028, making sure that face-to-face service stays available on the high street.

The MP for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire Mike Wood visited the Nationwide branch in Codsall last week to officially reopen it following a refurbishment, giving customers a modern, updated place to do their everyday banking.

Mr Wood toured the branch and learned more about what branches do to tackle fraud and scams.

Fraud has become more sophisticated, and branch staff are often the line of defence, with Codsall branch staff noticing an increase in romance scams, fake HMRC emails, and investment fraud.

The branch has prevented more than £25,000 in fraud last year by having face-to-face conversations with customers concerned about their payments, and a further £4,000 since January.

Nationwide’s branch promise has helped make it the biggest banking brand on the high street, with more branches than any other provider across the UK.

The Codsall branch in Wolverhampton Road acts as a touchpoint for the local community’s food bank The Well, and last year was able to give more than 200kg of food donated by staff, customers and members of the public.

In 2022, former MP for South Staffordshire, Sir Gavin Williamson campaigned for Barclays to keep a face-to-face presence when they announced closure plans.

In recent years there has been a growing concern over banking deserts where no high street banks can be found in local communities.

Mike Wood said: “I’m really pleased to open this newly refurbished Nationwide branch here in Codsall.

“Building society and bank branches are hugely important for our high streets, not only to ensure that shoppers and businesses have access to cash, but also because of the wider support teams like those at this branch give to their customers who rely on face-to-face communications.

“It really is great to see Nationwide making such a firm commitment to our high streets.”

Jon Howard, Branch Manager at Nationwide in Codsall, said: “The branch is looking better than ever in its new branding.

"It was wonderful for us to welcome Mike Wood MP in to show him around the revamped space and talk about the importance of face-to-face banking.

“But branches are more than just in-person banking; for many, they’re a lifeline for connection to the local community.

"This investment shows Nationwide’s dedication to high streets across the country and we’re here to stay.”