Unexploded shell detonated after being discovered at Perton housing site

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

An unexploded shell has been safely detonated in a controlled explosion in South Staffordshire.

Wrottesley Park Road. Photo: Google
Staffordshire Police were called to reports of the item being found on Wrottesley Park Road, Perton.

Officers were scrambled at around 7.45am on Tuesday after a cordon was set up around the area.

Councillor Nigel Caine, who represents the area on Perton Parish Council and Staffordshire District Council, said the discovery was made on the site of a housing development near to Perton Park Golf Club.

The item was identified as an unexploded shell, with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team carrying out a controlled explosion of the object.

Staffordshire Police warned that on the rare occasions people come across something they believe is an explosive, they should not pick it up.

They should instead maintain a safe distance of around 100 metres if possible and make others aware in the area, calling 999 as soon as possible.

