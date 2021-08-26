Himley Country Hotel issued with temporary closure notice to prevent anti-social behaviour

The Himley Country Hotel in School Road. Photo: Google Maps

South Staffordshire Council and Staffordshire service the notice to the Himley Country Hotel, off School Road, on Wednesday using powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It will take effect from tomorrow.

The closure notice has been served to prevent anti-social behaviour, nuisance or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring following reports of anti-social behaviour to both the council and police.

Councillor Roger Lees, acting leader of South Staffordshire Council and chairman of the Community Safety Partnership, said: "Himley Country Hotel is still causing concern for the residents of Himley, and South Staffordshire Council are working closely with Staffordshire Police to ensure residents’ feel safe in their local area."

Chief Inspector Dave Wain from Staffordshire Police, said: “Staffordshire Police are working in partnership with South Staffordshire Council and local elected members to ensure there is a long-term solution to the issues which have been reported."

Councillor Rita Heseltine, cabinet member for regulatory services at South Staffordshire Council, added: “This kind of behaviour can’t be tolerated any longer and partners working through the South Staffordshire Community Safety Partnership want to reassure residents that South Staffordshire is one of the safest areas in the country to live."

In November last year, the hotel was ordered to close over breaching coronavirus rules and “continuing” reports of anti-social behaviour. It was forced to close for 28 days until December 10, by Staffordshire County Council after posing “a threat to public health”. The venue was also slapped with a temporary closure notice amid concerns over anti-social behaviour by Staffordshire Police and South Staffordshire Council.

It comes only weeks after plans to knock down Himley Country Hotel and replace it with housing were approved by councillors. The hotel was recently used to house homeless people and early release prisoners during the coronavirus pandemic and villagers have welcomed news of its potential demolition.

Under the plans eight houses, including two affordable properties, will be built, while an existing former school building will be converted into a two-bedroom bungalow.

South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee approved the latest application for the site in School Road, in Himley, after hearing a supporting statement from Himley Parish Council.

Anyone who has any concerns about anti-social behaviour in their community can report it to the police by calling 101 or by visiting staffordshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour.