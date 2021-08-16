Villagers welcome Himley hotel demolition

The Himley Country Hotel in School Road. Photo: Google Maps

Eight houses, including two affordable properties, are set to be built on the site of the Himley Country Hotel, while an existing former school building will be converted into a two bedroom bungalow.

South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee approved the latest application for the site in School Road, in Himley, after hearing a supporting statement from Himley Parish Council.

The parish council said the development would enhance the village, but had concerns about the level of parking spaces available for the new homes and did not want overflow parking along School Road to become a future problem on an already busy road.

South Staffordshire Council also received responses from residents supporting the development.

Alan Waterhouse said: “The proposed development is the best thing to happen to Himley for many years. The so-called hotel is nothing more than an eyesore and in recent times has not been used or needed by the villagers.

“The accommodations have been used by the government to house ex-offenders.

“It has deteriorated into a gathering place for troublemakers – the council and police are aware of the number, times and details of criminal activity.

“Communities only survive by adding, updating and improving housing stock.

“The village will benefit from a very attractive development and from an injection of ‘new’ blood.

“It would be a shot in the arm for existing residents to think that the council have listened to their needs and removed the hub of trouble and deterioration from the village.”

Hazel and Dom Simms said: “We have had to complain on numerous occasions regarding the degradation this establishment is bringing to the village.

“Various leaseholders have tried to improve the business over the years with no success and it is time now to put alternative on the site.

“The village already has two thriving restaurants, one a hotel, in The Dudley Arms and Himley House Hotel, which are more than sufficient for the area.

“The Himley Country Hotel is rarely used by the residents of the village but we have to suffer all the inconveniences, criminal activities that have been taking place over 2020.

“The houses suggested should bring new family life to the village and therefore have our support.”

Roy Wootton said: “As a resident of Himley I fully support this application which will offers a very attractive location for home buyers, which will breathe new life into the village and at the same time ridding it of an abomination, which has blighted our lives for so long.