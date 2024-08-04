Takeaway makes application to change opening hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Kebab Rugeley has made the application to Cannock Chase Council to vary its existing premises licence to allow it to change its opening times and also show that it has changed to a fastfood takeaway restaurant.

The takeaway on Albion Street has asked to vary its existing licence with effect from July 24 under the Licensing Act 2003.

Cannock Chase Council has asked for anyone who wishes to approve or object to the application to contact the council in writing or by emailing licensingunit@cannockchasedc.gov.uk by August 28.