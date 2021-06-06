The Rugeley Power Station cooling towers

The skyline will be changed forever as the former power station’s cooling towers come crashing down.

Rugeley Power Station’s towers are to be demolished using explosives at 11.15am.

WATCH the explosion live:

The explosion had originally been scheduled for 11am, but has been pushed back 15 minutes to avoid disrupting the D-day commemoration event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Owners ENGIE, who are providing the livestream video, warned there may be a small delay between the demolition and the transmission of the footage.

There will be no public viewing facilities, with people instead encouraged to watch the moment the towers are knocked down via the above live stream.

Roads including the A51 have been closed to ensure an 'exclusion zone' around the site is adhered to. The closures are expected to be lifted at around midday once the dust has settled.

It is the latest work towards clearing the site ready for homes and a school.

The station ceased all operations on June 8, 2016, 60 years after work first started on the site. Earlier this year owner ENGIE was granted outline planning permission from the local authorities to transform the power station site into a sustainable mixed-use development of 2,300 low carbon homes including employment space, parkland, and a new all-through school.