Dan Cater, 39, who played the Monopoly Gold Instant Win Game and won, immediately making him £100,000 richer. He is busy now planning a family holiday while also looking at buying a house.

Dan, a father-of-four from Lichfield, said: “I don’t play The National Lottery all that often, I have won the odd thirty quid here and there. I decided to put £5 on my account and play EuroMillions, and when I didn’t win anything there I thought I’d try one of the Instant Win Games with the remaining £2.50.

“I played Monopoly Gold and won £5 and just left it there. Over the next couple of days I had a go here and there. I had been around my neighbours with the family, and after having a few drinks and playing some games, my wife and the kids went back home.

“I couldn’t sleep so had another go on my phone while sitting in bed and then noticed the message on the screen. I kept looking and looking and then I started screaming ‘I have won!’ My wife Kayleigh then started screaming too, we just couldn’t believe it!”