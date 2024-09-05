Tamworth Road care home approved after council green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The scheme will provide 81 care bedrooms at the Tamworth Road site and is expected to create 90 jobs when completed.

The scheme was recommended for approval by planning officers. The site lies to the south of Tamworth Road, and to the north of the Wyrley & Essington Canal.

The development will consist of three storeys with a café and seating area provided for visitors and residents to use together on the ground floor with a gym, TV room/cinema, and salon/beauty treatment room provided for residents.

No statutory consultees objected to the development.

However, 22 letters of representation were received and Lichfield City Council raised significant objections to the scheme and Lichfield Civic Society called the development ‘inappropriate’.

Planning agent Eleanor Lovett told councillors: “Through this application MACC has positively addressed previous concerns and improved the design, substantially reducing the scale of development.

"The proposals are consistent with the adopted development plan and there are no unresolved technical issues.

“The contemporary design is appropriate for the canal side setting and will enhance the site and the surrounding locality.

"The proposals will provide 81 much needed care bedrooms as well as extensive gardens and amenity spaces, helping to achieve 51 per cent net gain in biodiversity units.”

The Planning Committee at Lichfield District Council heard the application following significant objections made by Lichfield City Council.

Despite not speaking at the planning committee in a written objection to planning officers, the council objected on a number of grounds.

Some of the reasons the city council objected to are that the application is an inappropriate site for a care home of vulnerable people due to its closeness to the A38 trunk road; there are no demonstrable benefits to sustainable development and there are insufficient car parking spaces.

A 44 space car park along with three disabled and bicycle storage will be provided with access to the site from Tamworth Road.

Planning Committee members were supportive of the scheme.

Councillor David Salter told fellow members: “The move away from the listed building is a good one, it’s made a big difference to the location and I think will have less impact on it.

"So basically I’m minded to approve.

Councillor Jamie Checkland said: “I’m always very pleased to see a proposal like this come up because as people get older it’s very important they get the care they need.

"It also frees up 81 houses, hopefully locally, that can then go back on to the market to keep the chain moving.”

Councillors at Lichfield District Council approved the scheme unanimously.

Now the applicant will have to sign a section 106 agreement to secure a Travel Plan Monitoring fee of £10,000.