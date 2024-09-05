Plans for new drive thru coffee shop unanimously approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Starbucks is set to be located on Barracks Lane and will take over the vacant Arnold Clark building.

The planning committee was hearing the application due to significant highways concerns raised by Hammerwich Parish Council.

Representations were also made by six residents and highlighted concerns over increased traffic and the risk of accidents.

Despite this planning officers recommended that the application be approved.

It is planned that the coffee shop be open from 6am until 10pm and will provide 20 jobs which will come from the local area.

Objecting to the application Barracks Lane resident Raymond Wharton told councillors: “My drive faces the exit and entrance being proposed by Starbucks.

"Highways asked for a solution to the traffic congestion created by the main access on Barracks Lane.

“The solution provided was to place a yellow box with cameras across Barracks Lane that is not legal.

"Yellow boxes are for outside police stations, outside ambulance stations and in the middle of box junctions, not outside private companies.”

The drive thru will provide 30 car parking spaces with eight spaces for electric vehicles.

Existing trees on the site will be retained along with new landscaping proposed which will enhance the biodiversity of the site, according to the applicant.

Daren Burney planning agent told councillors: “It will bring a site that has remained vacant for sometime into good use, improving the visual appearance of the building both in terms of design and soft landscaping enhancements.

"We propose to plant new greenery so that biodiversity of the site is enhanced.

“The space will provide a family friendly meeting space with free water and WIFI available to customers at all times.

“We worked constructively with your planning officers and as well as relevant highways authority to fully satisfy and deliver a scheme that is wholly acceptable in highways terms from both a safety and traffic flow perspective.”

Councillor Joseph Powell originally wanted to defer the application based on the highways concerns.

However a planning officer said that that would not be supported as Staffordshire County Council Highways had raised no objections.

Councillor Diane Evans proposed that the committee approve the application.

She told councillors: “I think the fact that something is there rather than the derelict site because nothing looks worse than buildings that are going to rack and ruin.

"I do note the highway’s conclusions, I don’t know that we can do anything about it.”

It is hoped that pre commencement work can be done swiftly and the development completed by early next year.