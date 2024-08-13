Race against time to save Lichfield statue of 'UK's kindest person' before it is melted down

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oliver Chapman – founder and CEO of London-based OCI Group – has been a major supporter of Sebbie Hall, who suffers from physical and communication difficulties due to a rare chromosome anomaly.

Mr Chapman is looking to move a life-size statue of Sebbie to a new location within Lichfield. If it is not moved from its current base by next Monday, August 19, it could be melted down and recycled.

Actor Eddie Marsan and Sebbie Hall at the statue's unveiling in London last year

Sebbie, aged 21 and from Lichfield, was honoured with the life-size figure of himself in a heroic stance wearing a cape, near Tower Bridge in London last year. He was given the 'kindest person' accolade on World Kindness Day last November, after carrying out acts of kindness every day during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 3D-printed statue was moved from London to what was intended to be its permanent home at The Hub, a multi-use art and heritage venue in the centre of Lichfield, shortly after its unveiling in the capital - but it now has to be relocated again as the venue is due to undergo refurbishment.

Mr Chapman – whose business helps global companies to improve their supply chains – works with Sebbie's mum Ashley to expand the work of his charity, The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation, which helps vulnerable youngsters and has donated tens of thousands of pounds to individuals and projects in Staffordshire.

He says he is committed to finding a new home for the statue in partnership with the Staffordshire and UK business community.

He said: “Sebbie is an exceptional and inspiring young man. He is the perfect example of how we should all live our lives every day, which is to offer help and kindness to others.

"He truly is the UK's kindest person in my mind and through the work of the charity has helped spread kindness and fund projects for vulnerable and disabled young people.

"Unfortunately, his fabulous statue must be moved from The Hub, so I call on business and community leaders to consider hosting the sculpture - and the need is urgent as it has to be moved within a week.

Sebbie’s mum, Ashley added: “We are very grateful that Oliver is going to work with us to find a new home for Sebbie’s statue. We’d love it for it to serve as a symbol of hope for disadvantaged young people across the globe in a new, hopefully permanent, home."

Sebbie Hall and mum Ashley at the National Arboretum during the Queen's Baron Relay in 2022

People from potential venues which may be able to host the statue can email Eric Woollard-White at eric@thecangroup.co.uk.