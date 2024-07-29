More than £1m worth of repairs carried out on Lichfield main road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The major carriageway repair work along the A5127 Birmingham Road cost £1,150,000 as part of a highways improvement programme.

Staffordshire County Council workers have completed reconstruction of the A5127 Birmingham Road between the junctions of St John Street and Green Hill in the city centre.

In addition to resurfacing work, the crews also replaced ironwork and kerbs, repaired drainage and refreshed road marking in just under seven weeks.

The county's highways cabinet member Councillor Mark Deaville said: “I am so pleased to see another major road scheme completed and want to thank everyone for their patience throughout the works.

“Birmingham road is very well used so, with the new surface. I’m sure road users in Lichfield will notice a real difference in their journeys.

Birmingham Road, Lichfield

“We understand that good roads are important to keep the county connected, which is why we are investing an extra £50m in highways over the next three years.”

This means nearly £8m will be invested in getting potholes repaired more quickly, tackling drainage issues and reducing the number of defects in the system.

This money spent is in addition to a £53m pot being spent on a range of vital road improvements and general road maintenance in the current financial year.

Monthly highways updates for the Lichfield district are available on the Fixing More Roads in Lichfield newsletter here.