Teenager set to face court accused of vehicle thefts across Staffordshire

The 17-year-old from Tamworth was arrested following three separate vehicle thefts across Lichfield and Tamworth in May and July, and charged with two counts of burglary dwelling and theft and two counts of receiving stolen goods.

The vehicles were subsequently recovered and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates on July 18.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A boy has been charged with burglary offences following a number of vehicle thefts in Tamworth and Lichfield.

"A 17-year-old boy, from Tamworth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of burglary dwelling and theft and two counts of receiving stolen goods.

"It comes as part of investigation into three separate vehicle thefts across Lichfield and Tamworth between May and July this year.

"All of the vehicles have since been recovered.

"The boy is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on July 18."

The force said the arrest was part of positive action across the county to crackdown on vehicle thefts.

A spokesman said: "We’ve taken positive action and arrested more than 160 vehicle theft suspects and charged more than 50 with the offences as part of our vehicle theft crackdown in Staffordshire.

"Specialist teams are continuing to share intelligence with bordering police forces to continue tackling those engaging in this criminality as proactively as possible.

"To read more about what we’ve been doing to stop vehicle theft, go to https://shorturl.at/Urepr"