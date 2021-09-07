New parking system at Lichfield's Tesco Extra to keep spaces free for customers

Lichfield's Tesco Extra store has introduced a new parking system.

Shoppers have had the benefit of three hours free parking at the Church Street store but this led to claims that they were using the facility as a free park when they visited the city centre and were not making purchases at Tesco itself.

Now customers get 30 minutes free and then are able to stay up until 3 hours if they make a purchase in-store of £5 or more.

Those spending in Tesco Extra, at the Costa Coffee or Waves car wash are issued with a barcode entitling them to 3 hours free parking.

Customers should scan then barcode at one of the eight parking machines and enter their vehicle registration before leaving the car park.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’ve introduced a 30 minute free parking limit at our Lichfield Extra store which is extended to 3 hours if you spend £5 or more in store.