New parking system at Lichfield's Tesco Extra to keep spaces free for customers

By Andrew KerrLichfieldPublished:

A new parking system has come into force at Lichfield's Tesco Extra store today (Monday, September 6) aimed at keeping car parking spaces available to its customers.

Lichfield's Tesco Extra store has introduced a new parking system.
Lichfield's Tesco Extra store has introduced a new parking system.

Shoppers have had the benefit of three hours free parking at the Church Street store but this led to claims that they were using the facility as a free park when they visited the city centre and were not making purchases at Tesco itself.

Now customers get 30 minutes free and then are able to stay up until 3 hours if they make a purchase in-store of £5 or more.

Those spending in Tesco Extra, at the Costa Coffee or Waves car wash are issued with a barcode entitling them to 3 hours free parking.

Customers should scan then barcode at one of the eight parking machines and enter their vehicle registration before leaving the car park.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’ve introduced a 30 minute free parking limit at our Lichfield Extra store which is extended to 3 hours if you spend £5 or more in store.

"This is to help ensure that customers are able to find a space when shopping with us.”

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star with a focus on Lichfield.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News