New parking system at Lichfield's Tesco Extra to keep spaces free for customers

Shoppers have had the benefit of three hours free parking at the Church Street store but this led to claims that they were using the facility as a free park when they visited the city centre and were not making purchases at Tesco itself.
Now customers get 30 minutes free and then are able to stay up until 3 hours if they make a purchase in-store of £5 or more.
Those spending in Tesco Extra, at the Costa Coffee or Waves car wash are issued with a barcode entitling them to 3 hours free parking.
Customers should scan then barcode at one of the eight parking machines and enter their vehicle registration before leaving the car park.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’ve introduced a 30 minute free parking limit at our Lichfield Extra store which is extended to 3 hours if you spend £5 or more in store.
"This is to help ensure that customers are able to find a space when shopping with us.”