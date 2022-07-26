Chaotic scenes as trouble breaks out at Hednesford and Shrewsbury Town under-18s game

A screenshot of the scenes

The trouble happened at Hednesford Town vs Shrewsbury Town under 18s last night.

Video footage from the evening shows multiple men being split up in an altercation.

The trouble has prompted a statement from Graham Jones, chairman of Hednesford Town.

In the statement, Graham states the behaviour will not be tolerated by the club, and that there will be harsh consequences.

He said: "For now, I state that any abuse of any kind or any other manner of antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated by myself or us as a club.

"It will be addressed with swift and harsh consequences. There is no place for any of this around the club in any circumstances.

"We live in a world, where everyone should feel safe and protected by each other, and should be allowed to enjoy the game which we all love so much.

"Sadly it was felt that this was not the case tonight, and I have personally had to get involved in several incidents to assist in resolving situations, alongside so many which assist the club, which includes a large base of volunteers and fans to name just a few.

"For now I apologise on behalf of myself and the club, to all of you who was here to attend as fans or as part of the club who help out so kindly, to enjoy the game; which the events in question may have affected your evening.

"I reassure you all it will be dealt with in the correct and proper manner.

"I reserve further comment or statement at this point, and either the club or myself shall be making a further statement in the coming days on the matter; and I also ask that this not be a speculated or debated subject whilst the issues are reviewed in further detail.

"Finally whilst writing, I do wish to thank you all, for your support at home during this preseason. I do hope our football is doing the talking and you all feel we are evolving and progressing as you all wish to see."

Shrewsbury Town has also been contacted for a comment.

The scenes come after charity football match between Stourbridge and Halesowen Town football clubs had to be abandoned after trouble erupted.

Random checks will be carried out on the turnstiles for tomorrows game vs @BanburyUnitedFC and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult! — Stourbridge FC (@StourbridgeFC) July 25, 2022

Smoke bombs were let off, flares were thrown in the stands resulting in at least one fan being struck.

Stourbridge FC has now announced it will carry out random checks for the game against Banbury United FC on Tuesday.