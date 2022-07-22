Chaotic scenes as Stourbridge v Halesowen charity match halted after trouble erupts

Footage online purportedly shows red smoke in the stands

Smoke bombs being let off, flares thrown in the stands resulting in at least one fan being struck in the face were among the incidents at the Charity Shield second leg game held at the War Memorial Athletic Ground in Amblecote on Thursday night. There were also reports of fighting between young rival fans afterwards.

Both teams which play in the Southern Premier Central Division took to social media to announce that the game was off when it was halted at half-time with Stourbridge leading 2-0 in the Brookes-Clark Shield.

Stourbridge posted: "Tonight's game has been called off on Police Advice!"

Halesowen Town posted on social media network Twitter: "Due to crowd disturbances the game has been abandoned, please make your way home safely."

Stourbridge FC secretary Clive Eades said: "Both teams will issue a joint statement this afternoon. We won't be saying anything further after that."

Meanwhile overnight irate fans from both sides also tweeted their views over what happened.

@Andrewdanylys90 posted: "@StourbridgeFC Can you imagine going into a supermarket or restaurant or leisure centre and behaving like this??? More people should face criminal charges for behaviour of this nature. People are just coming coming to do their job and face this behaviour."

Matt Hand posted: "Halesowen never have these problems do they? The game was fine on Saturday. Easy to blame the police but we should be looking closer to home."

David Herrington posted: "Once more. Permanent ban for all fans involved in any engagement with Halesowen, but risk management approach is not working. Suggest a better operational safety review is required. If you need help just ask."

@AnuMCFC posted: "@halesowentownfc Footage of Stourbridge fans throwing flares which unfortunately hit the gentleman in the face who was standing next to me."

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment. Stourbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team posted that it did not cover the match.

