'Abhorrent' police officer sacked for 'sexualised' relationship with domestic abuse victim

Abused his position: Pc James Ankrett

Pc James Ankrett was dismissed from West Midlands Police without notice by the force's Chief Constable on Thursday.

It took place after Pc Ankrett admitted "corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers" at Wolverhampton Crown Court last month.

Herjinder Singh, solicitor at legal services at West Midlands Police, told the hearing the offence by the officer, who is from Hednesford, was "especially serious".

Mr Singh said Pc Ankrett had made a deliberate decision to give his personal mobile phone number to a member of the public – and the communication quickly became "flirtatious and sexualised".

The misconduct hearing, conducted in the absence of the officer, was told the victim was "harmed" by the relationship and Pc Ankrett's intention was sexual gratification and was a "serious abuse of his position as a police officer".

Mr Singh added the officer had made "no attempt" to seek advice from a colleague or more senior officer over the inappropriate relationship – and the case had caused a "significant" amount of public concern.

Chief Constable Sir David Thompson, who chaired the hearing, said the victim had placed considerable trust in the officer which was "exploited to create an opportunity for a sexual relationship".

He said the case was of "deep public concern" and there was a "clear abuse of trust" shown by Pc Ankrett, adding: "Officers like this have no place in West Midlands Police – they are abhorrent".

Chief Constable Thompson said it was the force's intent to "root" officers out and seek prosecutions when the law has been broken – as he reached a decision to dismiss Pc Ankrett without notice for gross misconduct.

Pc Ankrett pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to a charge of corrupt/improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable, contrary to the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

The conviction relates to a breach of his position of trust as a police officer after engaging in a relationship with a domestic abuse victim during the course of his duties.

The officer, from Hednesford, was charged in 2019 following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. A force response officer, Pc Ankrett was restricted from duties and has been working in a non-public facing role since the allegation was made.