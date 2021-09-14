Police officer who had "inappropriate relationship" with domestic abuse victim convicted of abusing position

Abused his position: PC James Ankrett

PC James Ankrett admitted a charge of "corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers" at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (September 14) after he formed an inappropriate relationship with the woman in July 2017.

The officer was charged in 2019 following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A force response officer, PC Ankrett was restricted from duties and has been working in a non-public facing role since the allegation was made.

He is now being suspended from duties and will be sentenced during week commencing October 18 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “The actions of PC Ankrett have undermined the very essence of our force’s core value of protecting the public and helping those in need.

“He used his position to conduct a wholly inappropriate relationship and has significantly damaged the reputation of the force.