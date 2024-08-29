Drive Another Day: James Bond’s Aston Martin Vanquish heading to auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The car owned by Cannock businessman Fred Pritchard also helped open the Rugeley Bypass in 2007.

Businessman Fred Pritchard with the car

It is being offered for sale on October 9 at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford.

The V12-powered, near 200mph GT, began life as one of seven Vanquish cars retained by Aston Martin for press duties which were sequentially road registered.

Y834 MWL was used at Pinewood Studios for a photoshoot alongside the fifth James Bond, Pierce Brosnan.

Fred Pritchard on the M6 toll road at junction T7 at Churchbridge in Cannock in 2003

Images were used to promote the 2002 007-outing Die Another Day worldwide.

The car was chosen because it was finished in the same Tungsten Silver paint with charcoal leather and an aluminium centre console, as the cars used on the silver screen.

The model for sale has also sported the number plate M16 SPY for a brief while.

It has done 37,800 miles from new and has been in the hands of Mr Pritchard for more than 20 years as part of his collection of cars.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “Our October auction offers a fantastic opportunity to own a slice of movie and motoring history with this stunning Aston Martin Vanquish."