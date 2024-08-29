Drive Another Day: James Bond’s Aston Martin Vanquish heading to auction
James Bond’s Aston Martin Vanquish, which was the first car to drive down the M6 Toll road to commemorate its opening in 2003, is up for auction and expected to fetch between £50,000 to £70,000.
The car owned by Cannock businessman Fred Pritchard also helped open the Rugeley Bypass in 2007.
It is being offered for sale on October 9 at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford.
The V12-powered, near 200mph GT, began life as one of seven Vanquish cars retained by Aston Martin for press duties which were sequentially road registered.
Y834 MWL was used at Pinewood Studios for a photoshoot alongside the fifth James Bond, Pierce Brosnan.
Images were used to promote the 2002 007-outing Die Another Day worldwide.
The car was chosen because it was finished in the same Tungsten Silver paint with charcoal leather and an aluminium centre console, as the cars used on the silver screen.
The model for sale has also sported the number plate M16 SPY for a brief while.
It has done 37,800 miles from new and has been in the hands of Mr Pritchard for more than 20 years as part of his collection of cars.
James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “Our October auction offers a fantastic opportunity to own a slice of movie and motoring history with this stunning Aston Martin Vanquish."