Council granted retrospective planning permission for ramp

The ramp was installed at the back of a bungalow in Brook Road, Pye Green, to improve access for the tenant.

Members of Cannock Chase Councl’s planning committee granted retrospective planning permission for the ramp at their meeting on Wednesday.

But a neighbour spoke out about the installation, saying the raised platform had led to overlooking into her property and loss of privacy.

She told committee members: “It should have been applied for as I had no notification it was being built.

"I came back home in April and there was a ramp being built.

“It has caused severe overlooking at the wall of my extension as my home is no longer private.

"It was meant to be my forever home, but I’ve dreaded going home ever since; my mental health is suffering severely.”

A report to the planning committee said: “The ramp as constructed is modest in size and scale and appropriate in the context of the existing dwelling.

"Furthermore, the design is typical of a standard ramp and railings commonly implemented for accessibility at residential properties.

“The letter of objection raised concern that the ramp would cause ‘substantial visual interference’ due to the raised nature of the path.

"However, it is noted that the neighbourhood is primarily made up of bungalows with several neighbouring houses benefiting from accessibility ramps.

“The installation of such ramps has not resulted in adverse visual impact to the character and form of this location.

"It is noted that the objector’s property benefits from an extension to the immediate side of the shared fence which incorporates windows at a high level, and which are now subject to the overlooking and privacy issue.

“The applicant proposed several remedies to address the issue of overlooking and privacy, ultimately agreeing to the installation of blinds.

"It has been considered that whilst a level of overlooking would occur as a result of the proposed ramp at the rear of the property, it would not be to a significantly adverse degree that is more than usual in residential locations.”

Committee member Sue Thornley said: “I don’t think it’s complicated.

"This is a ramp needed for a person with mobility issues and the council prides itself on providing that for people.”