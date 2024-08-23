Pole fitness studio gets thumbs up to operate in Cannock for 12 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Xtreme Polefitness has been running pole and aerial acrobatics classes since last year at Bennick Trading Estate, in Union Street, Bridgtown.

However, a complaint lodged at Cannock Chase Council led to a retrospective change of use application coming forward for the unit, which is located near businesses including an MOT test centre as well as homes.

The application was previously recommended for refusal by planning officers due to insufficient information being provided on potential noise and disturbance from the change of use.

But councillors deferred their decision at a meeting last month so that further discussions could take place between the applicant and officers.

Then on Wednesday (21) the plans returned to the committee with a recommendation to grant temporary consent.

A new committee report said: “The applicant proposes the latest opening time to be 9pm on Tuesdays, with the latest opening time at the surrounding commercial/industrial uses to be 7pm. The additional two hours one day a week that the premises will be in operation is not considered to have a detrimental impact upon the amenity of adjoining occupiers over and above that of the adjoining units

“Classes operate Monday to Saturday, with classes beginning at 10am with 1:1 sessions also being provided. Saturday operating hours are 10am to 2pm.

“Whilst the applicant has not provided a noise assessment, the scheme is relatively low impact in terms of its scale due to the low class numbers. Class numbers will be a maximum of 10 students.

“Notwithstanding this, several residential properties surround the site and so the use, in respect of noise created by music and activity within the site, has the potential to have a detrimental impact upon the amenity of adjoining residential occupiers.

"To address this a temporary consent of 12 months has been proposed to provide the council with control if the premises does become a noise nuisance.”

Councillor Steve Thornley said he remained concerned about noise impact due to the site’s location near homes. He added: “It will be open in excess of 21 hours greater than the previous tenant.”

But Councillor Lisa Wilson said: “I don’t think we should be restricting businesses. I think we should be encouraging them.”

J Forman, who spoke in support of the application, said at last month’s meeting: “We don’t think we’re a noise risk at all. We have been classed as a dance studio but we’re not a dance establishment – the type of activity we do is more akin to gymnastics.

“It gives back to the community – it hosts events where it showcases skills people have learned. It also hosts holiday events for children.

“We get on really well with the community and everyone wants us to be there. We are next to an MOT test centre and a children’s play area, both of which are noisy activities.

“We have had no noise complaints against us and we are not going to be booming music at all hours of the day.”