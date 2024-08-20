Tributes to 'one of the world’s truly good guys’ killed in crash near golf club

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dave Whiting, 70, from the Cannock area, has been named as the man who was pronounced dead shortly after the collision on Rugeley Road, near the Beau Desert Golf Club at Hazelslade, at around 6.30pm on Friday, August 16.

In a tribute, his family said: “Dave was a loving husband, dad, grandad and friend; one of the world’s truly good guys.

“He was always kind, patient and loving and his family and friends are reeling at their loss.

“Dave retired from the brick and tile industry in 2019 after 50 years of hard work. His family and friends and his little mate Milo the dog were the most important thing in the world to him; all things bikes coming a close second.”

Dave Whiting. Image: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire police said its thoughts remain with Dave’s family at this difficult time and has asked that their privacy is respected while it continues to support his family with specially-trained officers.

On Saturday the force said a "full and detailed investigation" was under way to establish the cause of the crash, adding: "The driver of the car stayed at the scene and has been helping us with our enquiries."

It also said an investigation to establish the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who may have seen it, or those with dashcam footage, can email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 633 of 16 August, or message them using Live Chat on its website.