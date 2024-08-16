Police dealing with 'serious collision' near golf club in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Cannock Police said officers were dealing with a serious collision on Rugeley Road, Hazelslade, Cannock, near the Beau Desert Golf Club, today, August 16.

It said it was called just after 6.30pm, and has urged motorists to find an alternative route 'where possible'.

The statement said: "We are currently dealing with a serious collision on Rugeley Road, Hazelslade, Cannock, near to the Beau Desert Golf Club.

"We were called just after 6.30pm tonight.

"Motorists are urged to find an alternative route where possible.

"Updates will follow in due course."