Operators of pole fitness studio left waiting for planning permission after complaint

Xtreme Polefitness has been running pole and aerial acrobatics classes since last year at Bennick Trading Estate in Union Street, Bridgtown, Cannock.

But a complaint submitted to Cannock Chase Council led to a retrospective change of use application coming forward for the unit, which is located near businesses including an MOT test centre as well as a residential area.

Bridgtown Parish Council objected to the application because of noise and parking, and former councillor Alan Pearson called for the authority’s planning committee to go on a site visit.

The application was recommended for refusal by planning officers because “insufficient information has been provided in respect of potential noise and disturbance arising from the change of use".

But there were no objections submitted to the council from residents, a report to Wednesday’s planning committee meeting said, and the applicant had advised that no music or speakers would be used going forward.

J Forman, who spoke in support of the application at the meeting, said a noise assessment would have cost hundreds of pounds. He also highlighted the support the business provided for the local community, as well as the circus skills activities it provided for children and the boost to class members’ mental health and wellbeing.

He said: “We don’t think we’re a noise risk at all. We have been classed as a dance studio but we’re not a dance establishment – the type of activity we do is more akin to gymnastics.

“Music isn’t integral to what we do – I don’t think we should be refused permission for the use of music. It does improve the vibe you get from the class but I want to make it clear we’re not a typical dance studio.

“It gives back to the community – it hosts events where it showcases skills people have learned. It also hosts holiday events for children.

“We get on really well with the community and everyone wants us to be there. We are next to an MOT test centre and a children’s play area, both of which are noisy activities.

“We have had no noise complaints against us and we are not going to be booming music at all hours of the day. It seems a bit like we are being beaten with a stick.”

The planning committee report said that there were 10 parking spaces at the site and classes involved a maximum of 10 students at a time. Classes operate Monday to Saturday from 10am, with an 8pm finish at weekdays and 3pm on Saturdays.

Councillors agreed to defer their decision so further discussions could take place between the applicant and planning officers.