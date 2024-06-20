Funding approved for work to improve energy efficiency of more than 100 council homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cannock Chase Council is earmarking just over £818,000 towards the decarbonisation scheme, matching grant funding it received from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) in February 2023.

On Wednesday cabinet members approved the funding allocation, which means just over £1.6m will be spent on retrofit work. The 112 properties identified for work are in Southbourne Place, Rawnsley Estate and Springfield Avenue.

Nirmal Samrai, Head of Housing and Corporate Assets at Cannock Chase Council, said: “We are delighted that our cabinet has agreed to match the grant funding received from the WMCA. This project will not only improve our housing stock but also help residents lower their energy costs.

“Each property will have an individual approach and receive fabric-first improvements such as solar panels, loft insulation and cavity wall insulation. This project will also help with our carbon neutral agenda.”

WMCA is set to carry out individual property assessments to provide a medium-term plan for each home. It will start with the worst properties first, following consultation with residents, and stock condition surveys are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

A report to Wednesday’s cabinet meeting said: “In 2022 the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) opened bidding of the social housing decarbonisation fund (SHDF) known as Wave 2. As with previous bidding rounds, the focus of Wave 2 is to encourage with match funding the upgrade of a significant amount of the social housing stock currently below Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band C up to that standard.

“Following a successful bid for the Wave 1 funding, the West Midlands Combined Authority consortium of housing providers, of which Cannock Chase District Council (CCDC) became an additional party, bid and were successful in securing significant funding under Wave 2. From the criteria of an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or below, CCDC put forward 112 properties from EPCs carried out to a small number of the properties over the last 10 years, based on the criteria for measures on a fabric first approach, including increasing insulation levels to prevent heat loss.

“Improving energy efficiency will enhance the quality of life for residents, leading to healthier and more comfortable living environments.”