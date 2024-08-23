Measures to tackle roof climbing and urinating in public places are under review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) would also restrict anti-social use of e-scooters and dumping drug paraphernalia.

The current order, which restricts drinking booze in some areas, is due to expire at the end of January.

Cannock Chase Council is now planning to extend and amend the order and is launching consultation to seek residents’ views.

The areas set to be covered by the order are Cannock, Rugeley and Hednesford town centres, Cannock Park, Hednesford Park, Ravenhill Park and Rugeley’s Fernwood area.

Restrictions on unauthorised access onto buildings would be in place in Fernwood and Rugeley and Cannock town centres, while all three town centres would be covered by measures banning public urination and hypodermic needles.

A council report said: “We are seeking to prohibit any person within the district from engaging, assisting, or causing anti-social behaviour connected to the use of a mechanically propelled vehicle in any publicly accessible space.

"We are also proposing to prohibit the use of e-scooters (and e-bikes which do not meet the standard requirements of an electronically assisted pedal cycle) in public spaces within the district.

“The police and the community safety team have been aware of an increase in anti-social behaviour linked to motor vehicles within the district over the past 12 months – this includes cars, e-bikes, e-scooters, off road motorbikes and quad bikes.

"There have been 102 reports to police linked to this behaviour in a rolling 12-month period,with reports across Cannock, Heath Hayes, Chadsmoor, Rugeley, Hednesford and Wimblebury.

“There is an increasing issue within Cannock and Rugeley linked to young adults accessing rooftops and elevated buildings without consent. There have been 27 reports from the general public to police in the last 12 months, and CCTV operators have made an additional 36 reports during the same period.

“This behaviour often leads to ASB and/or criminal damage, whilst causing high levels of concern and complaints from residents and businesses; it also places those partaking at substantial risk of injury or death. Behaviour appears to be encouraged as a result of social media trends and the increased popularity of parkour and free-running."

Councillor Maureen Freeman said: “We all know society has changed so much since the last review on antisocial behaviour. E-scooters and bikes have been an absolute nightmare, not just in our district but in Walsall and everywhere else. I’m pleased to see we are including this.”

Councillor Sue Thornley highlighted ongoing issues with “boy racers”. “That is a massive problem – from my home you can hear them at the Orbital, racing around the empty car parks."

Council leader Tony Johnson said it was “vitally important” residents affected by antisocial behaviour reported incidents so that action could be taken.

The consultation will run until October 6. To take part see websitecannockchasedc.gov.uk/council/your-community/cannock-chase-community-partnership/public-spaces-protection-orders-alcohol.