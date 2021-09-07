Memorial plaque honours beloved town crier

Ken Knowles' partner Marilyn Masters with the bench plaque to Lichfield's beloved town crier.

The plaque is attached to a bench at Speaker's Corner in Dam Street and was arranged by Lichfield District Tourism Association.

Ken Knowles, who died last year, was the city's town crier for more than a decade and quickly became popular for his proclamations and presence at a variety of events in the city.

A winner of the World Town Crier Competition in New Zealand Ken was also proud to be inducted into Lichfield's Worshipful Company of Smiths.

LDTA Chairperson Sue Khan said: "We wanted to do something to remember Ken.

"He was very good at promoting the city and did so all over the world."

Sue said that the question was where to put the plaque and it was decided, with approval from Lichfield City Council, to site it at Speaker's Corner.

"It was his favourite place for making proclamations," said Sue.

"Ken was Lichfield - he was at every event, he missed nothing and was so full of energy.

"He was one of those people who could engage with and talk to anyone.

"It was a very sad day for Lichfield when he passed away."

Sue also paid tribute to Ken's partner Marilyn who voluntarily accompanied him everywhere.

A celebration of Ken's life will take place at Speaker's Corner in Dam Street on Saturday September 25 at 2.30pm.