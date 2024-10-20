Bargain Hunt heads to Lichfield for 2024 Christmas TV specials

The popular BBC antiques television programme will be back with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Tuesday.

Filming takes place during that day’s Antiques & Home Sale at the Wood End Lane saleroom at Fradley Park in good time.

The auction centre opens at 9am with the sale starting at 9.30am.

Eric ‘Sleigh Bells’ Knowles will be presenting, with experts/Santa’s helpers Izzie Balmer and Raj Bisram helping out the Red and Blue teams.

Four episodes will be filmed in total, with two being Christmas ones.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on the day and is inviting people to his saleroom.

“This is the third time we are filming the Bargain Hunt Christmas specials and we’re looking forward to another Christmas cracker,” he said.

“Please do come on down and join us in the saleroom – and feel free to bring your festive attire or accessories to wear during the two Christmas episodes.”

The Bargain Hunt team last came to Lichfield in April, filming episodes including a celebration of the summer of sport with Sally Gunnell OBE, Mark Foster, Dame Sarah Storey and Richard Whitehead MBE.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ catalogues go online a week before the sale date via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.