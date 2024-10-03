10 arrests and drugs and weapons seized as police swoop on properties in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers swooped on nine separate addresses in coordinated raids across Stone.

The properties were all linked to suspected drug supply and child exploitation warrants, with officers arresting 10 people on suspicion of crimes ranging from intent to supply to human trafficking.

The day of raids, which was led by Staffordshire Police's child exploitation team, formed part of an investigation into adults they suspect of being involved in child criminal exploitation (CCE) linked to larger organised crime and county lines drug dealing.

The day of action features dozens of officers from across the Staffordshire force

After forcing entry to the addresses, officers seized suspected drugs ranging from heroin, MDMA, cocaine and cannabis, more than £10,000 in cash and several weapons, including samurai swords, and other items linked to drug supply.

As a result of the raids, 10 people have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of class A and class B drugs, human trafficking and forced servitude (modern-day slavery offences).

Among the arrested are.

A 49-year-old man.

A 36-year-old man.

A 34-year-old man.

A 24-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man.

Two 20-year-old men.

A 56-year-old woman.

Two 17-year-old girls.

All arrested are from the Stone area and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Martin, force lead for child exploitation, said: "Today we have executed a number of simultaneous warrants targeting those who we suspect of preying on children for their own financial gain.

10 people were arrested on suspected crimes

"We believe that some of the victims have been subject to horrific threats and violence. They are now, thankfully, being safeguarded by ourselves and partner agencies.

"The message we want to send out is clear – we are determined to make Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent a hostile environment for those who think it is acceptable to exploit children and young people in this way."

The activity comes as part of Operation Target, which was launched in May last year.