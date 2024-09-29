Staffordshire Police appeal for information about boy missing since Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Riley, aged 15, was last seen on Friday afternoon in Stafford.

Stafford Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: "MISSING We need your help to find 15-year-old Riley from Stafford. He was last seen at around 14:30pm on Friday.

"Please contact us on 101 or via LiveChat on our website quoting incident 413 27/09/24."