Staffordshire Police appeal for information about boy missing since Friday
Staffordshire Police is appealing for information about a missing boy.
Riley, aged 15, was last seen on Friday afternoon in Stafford.
Stafford Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: "MISSING We need your help to find 15-year-old Riley from Stafford. He was last seen at around 14:30pm on Friday.
"Please contact us on 101 or via LiveChat on our website quoting incident 413 27/09/24."