Drivers warned of delays following crash on M6

National Highways Traffic Officers rushed to the scene to reports of a traffic collision on the M6 southbound at J13 for Stafford this afternoon.

The incident was first reported at 4.31pm, with one lane of the four-lane motorway being closed, leading to around 50 minutes of delays.

Now, drivers have been warned to expect approximately six miles of congestion while the incident is cleared.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "There has been a traffic collision on the M6 southbound within J13, Stafford.

"Lane 1 (of 4) is CLOSED. National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance. There are 50-minute delays and approx. 6 miles of congestion.

"Thank you for your patience."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.