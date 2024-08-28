Vandalised play area in Rugeley set for £141k improvement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Flaxley Road facility is in line for improvements as part of an ongoing Cannock Chase Council scheme to boost play areas across the district.

Planned upgrades include new accessible play equipment, the creation of a circular walkway and benches and bins, as well as the planting of trees and hedges to improve the natural environment. Residents of the Pear Tree Estate are also being invited to join a “Friends of” group to help keep the park a safe and welcoming place following its revamp – and it is hoped this will reduce antisocial behaviour that has previously affected it.

On Thursday (August 22) cabinet members at Cannock Chase Council approved a £141,770 budget for the improvements at the Flaxley Road play area. The money will come from funds contributed as part of planning consent for new housing in the district, which have been earmarked for social and community facilities.

Flaxley Road Play Area In Rugeley

Councillor John Preece, deputy leader and portfolio leader for parks, heritage and culture, said: “We have a rolling play area improvement scheme for parks and play areas across the district. Flaxley Road, although a small park, is now at the top of that scheme.

“Unfortunately some parks and play areas across the district have become a target for anti-social behaviour, especially during the school holidays. This damage leads to unexpected repair costs and could result in the play area being temporarily closed off until the repairs can be carried out.

“This has a negative impact on the residents who want to use the play areas. By building up more ‘Friends of’ groups we hope that this will reduce the levels of vandalism and anti-social behaviour we continue to see across the district.”

A report to the cabinet said that the current equipment at the Flaxley Road play area had been installed in 1997. It added: “The old equipment is now dilapidated and getting replacement parts more difficult each year; the life expectancy of the remaining equipment is less than 10 years.”.

Ward councillor David Williams welcomed the proposed improvements. He said: “This is a positive step to develop a well-used park that has sadly been closed due to vandalism. I have had a lot of questions about the park and when it will reopen – it’s about time the park got upgraded.

“I think the community needs to feel part of this development. Hopefully, that will reduce some of the antisocial behaviour.”