Rare Harry Potter book could fetch thousands at auction – here's what to look for to see if you have a first edition
A rare copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is set to make thousands at auction.
The soft cover first edition goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on September 9, at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park.
Jane Thompson-Webb, from Erdington, Birmingham, bought the book brand new in 1997 for around £3.50 – it was priced £4.99 but minus a 30 per cent staff discount.
“I bought it for myself while I was working in Ottakar’s Bookshop in Birmingham,” she said. “When the first Harry Potter was released we reviewed it for an in-house newsletter.
“I was 27 at the time and bought it because I wanted to read it – I’ve always read children’s stories. I remember people coming to buy the book before Christmas. But what’s really vivid is how many parents with young boys came in after Christmas, with the boys asking when the next book was coming out because they wanted to read the next story. That book got boys reading.”