Staffordshire family celebrate success at dairy awards

The Wright Family Dairy, based at Tixall, Stafford, has won a coveted honour at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards.

The family took the Gold award in the hotly-contested Whole Milk class, and Champion Milk in Show at the awards, which took place at Staffordshire County Show Ground, alongside the Love Cheese Live Show. The milk won praise for its ‘creamy texture and flavour’ and for being ‘very fresh’.

The Wright family have been farming in Staffordshire for more than 50 years, starting their now 200-strong ‘Fourcrosses’ herd of Jersey cows from just two calves at Hatherton, near Cannock, before moving to their current home at Tixall.

The business is a family affair with Andrew and Helen Wright running the farm alongside son Matthew, his wife Lowri and their two young children, who look set to inherit the family passion for farming.

The herd has enjoyed success in agricultural show rings at county and national level, and their notable breeding has even led to some cows being sold overseas as far as Dubai.

Lowri said: "We are over the moon to win this award!

"This new venture of ours has been two years of hard work and dedication by the family and team of staff. We know our milk is deliciously creamy and tasty, which has been backed up by feedback from our customers, but it means a lot to have it recognised by the judges at these awards.”

Staffordshire and West Midland milk lovers can get a taste of The Wright Family Dairy milk from the ‘Taste the Milk’ vending machine at Lower Drayton Farm, just outside Penkridge.