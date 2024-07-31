Police appeal after 36 lambs are stolen from a Staffordshire farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The livestock are reported to have gone missing from a farm in Bridgnorth Road, Perton. The field is at the bottom of Jenny Walkers Lane on the left as you approach the main Bridgnorth Road.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called just before 1.30pm on Sunday to a field at the bottom of Jenny Walkers Lane.

They believe the lambs were taken between 11pm on Friday (July 26) and 1.30pm on Sunday (July 28).

They are asking anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to get in touch via Live Chat or 101 quoting incident number 334 of July 28.

To make an anonymous report, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.