Motorcyclist dies in Staffordshire crash

Officers from Staffordshire police were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving an orange KTM motorbike at around 7.45am on Sunday.

A 59-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The incident occurred on the B5493 Ashby Road at the junction of Meadow Way and Arkall Avenue.

The junction at Meadow Way and Arkall Avenue. Picture: Google

The man's family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police would like to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators.

They can be contacted on 101, quoting incident 164 of July 28 or messaged on Live Chat on their website. Alternatively, email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk