'We are all entirely devastated' Family pays tribute to ‘loving’ Aaron who died in collision in Staffordshire
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in east Staffordshire have paid tribute to their 'loving' son.
Aaron Tidey was driving a white Audi A1 when it was in collision with two stationary vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A38, near Burton, at around 1.20am, on Wednesday, July 17.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment but he sadly died from his injuries.
In a statement, his family said: “As a family, we are all entirely devastated by the sudden loss of Aaron in such tragic circumstances.
“Aaron was a loving son to Carolyn and Craig, stepson to Jake, brother to Chloe, Evie, Dean, Liam and Hope, father to Taliyah, and he will be deeply missed by all.”
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Aaron’s family at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.
"An investigation to establish the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who may have seen it, or those with dashcam footage, can email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 19 of 17 July, or message us using Live Chat on our website."