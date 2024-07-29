'We are all entirely devastated' Family pays tribute to ‘loving’ Aaron who died in collision in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aaron Tidey was driving a white Audi A1 when it was in collision with two stationary vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A38, near Burton, at around 1.20am, on Wednesday, July 17.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment but he sadly died from his injuries.

In a statement, his family said: “As a family, we are all entirely devastated by the sudden loss of Aaron in such tragic circumstances.

Aaron Tidey. Image: Express&Star

“Aaron was a loving son to Carolyn and Craig, stepson to Jake, brother to Chloe, Evie, Dean, Liam and Hope, father to Taliyah, and he will be deeply missed by all.”

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Aaron’s family at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

"An investigation to establish the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who may have seen it, or those with dashcam footage, can email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 19 of 17 July, or message us using Live Chat on our website."