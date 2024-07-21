Lichfield Council announces summer holiday events for children

From kickboxing, street dance and football to soft archery, glow sports and multi-sport sessions, there is plenty to enjoy.

Most of these sessions do not require booking and it’s a good way to get involved in an activity you may have never tried before. Just turn up and have fun.

The activities, for 7 to 19 year-olds, are all free of charge, run by qualified coaches and most will be repeated over the 6-week period. They are taking place at venues across the district through the Getin2it programme, with some sessions funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner’s SPACE programme.

As a part of the summer offer SPACE leisure activity passes are also available, for a discounted price of £20, at either Burntwood or Friary Grange Leisure Centres. They are valid from Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 30 and available to young people aged 8-17.

The pass gives access to unlimited public swimming, off peak court hire, summer activities, crazy golf and disc and foot golf.

Lichfield District Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Parks and Major Projects, Councillor Andy Smith, said: “Our summer activity programme is designed to encourage young people to be more active, for longer and more often.

“There is a wide variety of sessions on offer and we hope many young people will come along to take part and enjoy themselves.”

For more details and the activity timetable please visit the Active Lichfield website.