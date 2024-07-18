Treasured staff member at Lichfield auction house clocks up 50 years' service

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ accounts head Sue French started working for Wintertons in Tamworth an incredible 50 years ago on July 8, 1974, aged 17.

Sue believed the big bash at The School House in Weeford on Friday, July 12, was a celebration to mark 160 years since the Winterton family began auctioneering.

But Richard literally turned the tables at the start of the event, announcing Sue’s five-decade milestone in his opening address and bringing out some surprise special guests.

Working with Sue’s husband Rob, Richard and wife Jan secretly invited Sue’s sister, brother-in-law and some of her close friends to dine with her.

“It was such a wonderful surprise – I had absolutely no idea so well done on such meticulous planning!” said Sue, 67, who lives in Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

“I can’t believe it has been 50 years since I started at Wintertons.

“I’d really like to thank Richard and Jan, who I love to bits; my sister, brother-in-law and lovely friends for making this journey to celebrate with me; and of course Rob, my wonderful husband.

“It’s not just about me, it’s about being with the Winterton family which I have absolutely loved for 50 years.

“I have made so many friends during this time and I want to thank those special colleagues and customers who have made this such a special place to work.

“I will always remember this celebration. It’s been fantastic – thank you very much.”

It was on July 8 1974 that Miss Brookes as she was then started working for Richard’s uncle Michael Winterton at the Tamworth branch on Colehill – just yards away from where The Tamworth Auction Rooms are now in Church Street.

She went on to work for Michael’s brother Tony Winterton – Richard’s father – for decades.

Tony said: “Sue has been extremely loyal and conscientious to the Winterton family over 50 years.

This photo from the early 1980s shows Sue with some of her original colleagues, clockwise from left, John Banton, Geoff Bamford, Michael Wetson and Wilf.

“I would like to thank her for all the help she’s given me over all these years and especially for the guidance given to Richard over recent times.”

The celebration saw 85 guests enjoy a three-course meal followed by live band Ruby Bridge at The School House.

Speaking at the start of the evening, Richard said: “We’ve always had wonderful staff who have been with us for many years. People stay and become part of our family.

“But we are here for one special lady tonight. She didn't want any fuss she kept saying to Rob and we’ve had to keep everything secret from her. But for 50 years she’s been part of the Winterton family and we thought that has to be celebrated.”

He added: “Sue has known me since I was eight years old. She really is part of the family. Not only does she run the accounts department, there is so much she has done behind the scenes over the years to ensure the business has flourished. This is a big thank you from Jan and I for everything Sue has done for us all. We’re proud to call her our friend.”

The firm’s roots go back to 1864 and the first office set up by Thomas Winterton in Breadmarket Street, Lichfield.

Richard announced that sons Harry and James join their brothers Tom and Ben as associate directors and all four become shareholders of Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

“We are 160 years old and very soon we will have the seventh generation coming along,” he added. “The business has expanded to 48 staff but it’s all down to hard work – we’ve always believed in everything we do that we do it properly. I would like to pay tribute to all our wonderful staff and the amazing passion, skill and tireless attention to detail they put in every single day.”