School uniform swap-shop heading to Tamworth

The council is encouraging families to donate good quality uniforms no longer required, as part of an event to support residents in saving money on costs.

Residents are invited to take good quality uniforms, including those with a school logo, to Tamworth Town Hall on Friday, August 2 between 2pm and 4pm.

Donations will then be sorted ready for Saturday, August 3, between 9am and 3pm, where clothing will be available from a market stall near to the Town Hall.

There will be no charge for the clothing.

Councillor Sarah Daniels, Portfolio Holder for Co-Operative council, community partnerships and ASB, said: “With the growing cost of living many families are finding it harder to purchase new school uniforms for their children. We all know how quickly children grow and how many local schools ask pupils to wear logoed clothing.

"The idea of ‘second chance’ clothing is not new, but by swapping uniforms, we are supporting the environment by clothes not going to landfill and it is something we can all benefit from if we come together and share our no longer needed items. For the past two years, Councillor Tina Clements has coordinated this event and her team of volunteers have given their time to support this brilliant event.

“I would encourage any family to donate school uniforms no longer needed on the Friday and return Saturday to see what suitable items they may find on the designated market stall, ready for September’s return to school.”